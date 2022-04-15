Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 27 at the Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals have played four matches thus far and have won two. RCB, on the other hand, have played five games- winning three and losing rest. Meanwhile, ahead of the DC vs RCB IPL 2022 clash, we take a look a few things related to the game. DC vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 27.

DC come into the match with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be looking to continue the winning momentum while RCB will be eyeing to bounce back.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 26 times. RCB leads the head-to-head record with 15 wins while DC have emerged victorious on to occasions. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

DC vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 27 Key Players

David Warner and Mustafizur Rahman will hold key for Delhi Capitals. In Royal Challengers Bangalore camp, all eyes will be on Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 27 Mini Battles

David Warner vs Josh Hazlewood is one of the mini battles we can witness in the DC vs RCB clash. Apart from it, Kuldeep Yadav vs Virat Kohli will make up for an exciting duel to witness. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 27 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 27 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs RCB match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 27 Likely Playing XIs

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

