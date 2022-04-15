Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The DC vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Delhi Capitals (DC) has been average overall in IPL 2022 so far as they have won 2 out of 4 matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) previous performance was a perfect come back, courtesy Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul, after being defeated by the new-entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in consecutive matches. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are just a spot ahead of Delhi Capitals (DC) on the IPL 2022 points table with three wins and two defeats. RCB were defeated in their last match by CSK by 23 runs. RCB is going good under the leadership of newly appointed captain Faf du Plessis, as they have won three out of five matches.

DC vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Anuj Rawat (RCB) are our wicket-keepers. MI vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 26.

DC vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Virat Kohli (RCB), Suyash Prabhudessai (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), David Warner (DC) could be taken as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

DC vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (RCB) is our all-rounder. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

DC vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) could be taken as the bowlers.

DC vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Anuj Rawat (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Suyash Prabhudessai (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), David Warner (DC), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

David Warner (DC) could be named as the captain of your DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Kuldeep Yadav (DC) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

