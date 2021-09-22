Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming for a winning start to the second phase of the IPL 2021 season as the two teams face each other in match 33 of the Indian Premier League. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 22, 2021 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Put Out a Special Journey Video Ahead of Their Match Against SRH.

Delhi Capitals topped the team standings before the postponement of the tournament and will be aiming to return there with a win. Meanwhile, Sunriseres Hyderabad currently are place at the bottom of the table after a poor start but will be looking to leave it behind and record their second win of the season as they hope that the break has allowed them to sort things out. DC vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

DC vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 33 on Star Sports TV Channels

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs SRH clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs SRH Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 33 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the DC vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

