Delhi Capitals are all set to resume their terrific run when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second phase of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday. The Rishabh Pant-led franchise has impressed one and all with their stellar performances. Safe to say that they have been one of the most consistent units this season and it would expectedly be no different in the UAE leg when they start off proceedings by taking on a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Earlier it was confirmed that Pant would remain Delhi skipper for the rest of the season after regular captain Shreyas Iyer returned from injury, The management has put their faith on Pant to deliver from the front and he has not disappointed, performing well under the tutelage of Ricky Ponting and with experienced campaigners like Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith and Ravichandran Ashwin in the side. DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 33

Also, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma, their bowling looks deadly. On the batting front, the experience of Steve Smith and the big-hitting prowess of Shimron Hetmyer would once again be crucial for them going ahead into the business end of the competition. Hyderabad meanwhile have a lot of work to do to attain some sort of success in their dismal campaign so far. With one just win from seven matches, their chances of making it to the playoffs are undoubtedly very difficult and all they can hope now is to put up some good performances, which could spoil the party at the top of the table.

DC vs SRH Head-To-Head

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other a total of 19 times in the IPL so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad have had the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head record, winning on 11 occasions. Delhi however, are not far behind as they have won eight times.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 33, Key Players

Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada would be key for the Delhi Capitals in this match while Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to the likes of Rashid Khan and David Warner for inspiration, going into the second phase of IPL 2021.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 33, Mini Battles

Kagiso Rabada vs David Warner would be one of the key player battles in this match along with the duel between Steve Smith and Rashid Khan, both of whom can change the complexion of a game on their own.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 33 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (DC vs SRH) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 33 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs SRH match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 33, Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, AxarPatel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan.

