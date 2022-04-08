London, April 8: Former England player Derek Pringle feels his country's cricketers will benefit from a more collaborative approach -- as is being followed by the Australian team --, and that hiring ex-Australian head coach Justin Langer will not be a step in the right direction. England are looking for a replacement for Chris Silverwood, who stepped down as chief coach in the aftermath of the Ashes debacle in Australia. Interim coach Paul Collingwood too has failed to impress as the Joe Root-led led Test side lost the three-match away series to the West Indies 0-1.

While Langer is reportedly in the running to be the England coach, Pringle, a medium pace bowler and a handy middle-order batter who played 30 Tests, warned that Langer would not be a good fit, given that one of the reasons that went against the 51-year-old not getting a long-term contract renewal was a reported lack of support from senior players and support staff. Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan, however, have said that Langer is the kind of coach the embattled side needs at the moment.

"I think the players benefit from a more collaborative approach," Cummins wrote in his column for Metro. "A big theme this summer was to be more calm, more composed. That's been the feedback from the players, staff and Cricket Australia (CA) that that's the direction we want to take the team." Pringle felt that Langer's coaching style, which has reportedly been termed as "volatile micromanagement" by Australian newspapers, will not work with England cricketers, adding that former South African opener Gary Kirsten would be better suited.

"There was a time when English cricket slavishly sought Australian know-how but I'm not sure the desire has endured," Pringle wrote. "Which is why I think Justin Langer, tipped by some to be the next England head coach, is unlikely to get that job. "Langer was a fine, gutsy player but if the current Aussie team felt his coaching style too intense, he will not be a good fit for England, despite calls from some that they need tough love. Modern players just don't respond to old-school rigour with its (often shouted) one-way conversations, especially when things go wrong," opined Pringle.

"They demand a relationship with their coach based on mutual respect and clear, calm advice. They are high maintenance and the best coaches like Gary Kirsten, another linked with the England job, realise that and work with it, applying just the right amount of firm touch."

