After a fabulous win in the first Test, South Africa will be looking to seal the two-match series against Bangladesh. The two sides meet in the second Test with hosts leading by 1-0. Bangladesh will be keen to bounce back from the defeat and do well in the last game on the tour. For the uninitiated, Bangladesh won the three-game ODI series 2-1 against the hosts ahead of the Tests. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. SA vs BAN: Bangladesh Cricket Board to Lodge Complaint Against Excessive Sledging, Umpiring in Test Defeat.

South Africa go into the second Test unchanged and have retained the winning combination. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have made two changes. Taijul Islam comes in place of Taskin Ahmed while Tamim Iqbal in place of Shadman Islam.

When Is South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will be played at the St George's Park Cricket Ground from April 08, 2022 (Friday). The match has a start time of 01:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM according to local time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of South Africa vs Bangladesh in India and will telecast the game on its Star Sports First channel. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the SA vs BAN Test on Gazi TV and T Sports while Supersport will telecast the game live in South Africa.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Online?

Disney+ Hotstar the official OTT platform of Star Network will live stream the SA vs BAN Test 2022 in India. Gazi TV are the broadcasters in Bangladesh and will stream the game on their online platforms.

