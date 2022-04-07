Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The PBKS vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 08, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Currently, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are among the top four teams on the IPL 2022 points table. Punjab Kings have played three games so far, out of which they won two against CSK and RCB while losing one against KKR. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya-led new entrant Gujarat Titans have played two games in IPL 2022 thus far and remained unbeaten. They successfully chased against their fellow newcomer Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first-ever game of IPL and defended the total against Delhi Capitals in the second game by some exceptional bowling performances. Both the teams have won their previous game, so both will be eyeing continuing the same course. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Matthew Wade (GT) is our wicket-keeper.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shubman Gill (GT), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), David Miller (GT) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy Team.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Odean Smith (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Hardik Pandya (GT) could be the all-rounders.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (GT), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Mohammed Shami (GT), Lockie Ferguson (GT) can be taken as the bowlers.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Matthew Wade (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), David Miller (GT), Odean Smith (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Hardik Pandya (GT), Rashid Khan (GT), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Mohammed Shami (GT), Lockie Ferguson (GT).

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your PBKS vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Shubman Gill can be selected as the Vice-captain.

