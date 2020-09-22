The first match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad had Devdutt Padikkal written all over it as he brought up a half-century in his debut game. The debutant scored 56 runs from 42 balls at the Dubai International Stadium as Virat Kohli team walked away with a 10 run win. The youngster joined the elite list of players comprising Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Yuvraj Singh as he all these batsmen had scored 50+ runs in their debut game for RCB. Chris Gayle had scored 102 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. AB de Villiers had notched up an unbeaten knock of 56 runs against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011. Virat Kohli Shares RCB Appreciation Post After Team Defeats SRH by 10 Runs in Dream11 IPL 2020, Posts Pics After the Win.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh had also scored 52 runs unbeaten against Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevil) in 2014. Sreevats Goswami in 2008 scored 52 runs against Delhi Capitals. Padikkal had also put up a fifty-plus score in his First Class and List A debuts. In his T20 debut also the youngster scored an unbeaten 53 against Uttarakhand. The knock even garnered praises from Rajasthan Royals and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as he ushered the team to a total of 163 runs.

Virat Kohli also praised the youngster for putting up a prolific performance. The youngster also spoke up about his kock after the first innings. "It was pretty difficult to bat on. We have a good total now. Looking forward to defending. It was great to get the half century out of the way. It was the first game and I wanted to start off well. I am happy to have done that," Padikkal said.

