Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face an early setback in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with reports indicating that dynamic South African batter Dewald Brevis is likely to miss the first two to three matches due to a side strain injury. The news emerged on Sunday, March 29, just ahead of CSK's inaugural fixture of the season against Rajasthan Royals. An official announcement from the franchise regarding the extent of the injury and Brevis's precise return timeline is still awaited. RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 3.

Injury Concerns Ahead of Season Opener

Brevis, known for his explosive batting and often dubbed 'Baby AB' for his resemblance to AB de Villiers' playing style, is a crucial component of the CSK batting line-up. The reported side strain could significantly impact the team's initial strategy as they prepare to kick off their IPL 2026 journey. The 21-year-old's absence for the opening fixtures, including the anticipated clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, will necessitate adjustments to the team's playing XI.

Dewald Brevis's Impact on CSK

Dewald Brevis was a significant acquisition for Chennai Super Kings, having been signed for INR 2.2 Crores for IPL 2025 as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. He made a notable impact in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 225 runs in six matches at an impressive strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries. His performances led to his retention by the franchise for the IPL 2026 season, highlighting his value to the squad. Brevis's ability to provide power-hitting, especially in the powerplay, has been identified as vital for CSK. Guwahati Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs CSK IPL 2026.

Team Strategy and Outlook

The potential absence of Brevis will undoubtedly prompt CSK's team management to reassess their batting combinations for the initial phase of the tournament. The franchise will need to consider alternative options to fill the void left by the young Proteas star, ensuring the team maintains its balance and firepower.

While the injury is a blow, CSK possesses a deep squad, and the focus will now be on other players to step up and deliver strong performances in the early matches of IPL 2026. Fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates on Brevis's recovery and his eventual return to the field.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).