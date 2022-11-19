Sydney, Nov 19: Young all-rounder Cameron Green will not play the third and final One-day International (ODI) against England and has returned to Perth due to soreness. The 23-year-old cricketer had played in the opening match of the ODI series at the Adelaide Oval, bowling seven overs and scoring an unbeaten 20 as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a six-wicket win. But ahead of the second ODI at Sydney, currently underway, it was revealed he had flown to Perth and would miss the final match of the series at MCG on November 22. Ahead of the second ODI, Green was replaced by Mitchell Marsh. "The decision to fly Green home to Perth centers around his Test preparation, with the 23-year-old a likely starter in Australia's first match of the summer against the West Indies at Optus Stadium, starting on November 30," said a report in thewest.com.au. Steve Smith Misses Out on Century, Adil Rashid Dismisses Australian Batsman on 94 During AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022

The report said Green had experienced soreness after Thursday's six-wicket win in Adelaide. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has rejoined the national squad for the first time since a freak golfing injury ruled him out of the T20 World Cup at home. He will be leading the Prime Minister's XI for the four-day tour match against the West Indies next week. Speaking about the injury, where the golf club broke in his hand resulting in a deep cut that forced him to be replaced in the T20 World Cup squad, Inglis said, "The first couple of weeks were rough, obviously missing out and having to come home and doing rehab and stuff with my hand."

