Steve Smith missed his century by just six runs in the second ODI of England's tour of Australia. Smith scored 94 runs in 114 balls, with five boundaries and one six. He was looking for a boundary on Adil Rashid's ball to get over the nervous nineties, but he didn't get hold of it and was caught by Philp Salt at the long-off boundary. Smith came to the crease when the Aussies were 35/1 in 5.2 overs and helped them score respectable 280 runs.

Steve Smith Misses Century

Gone... Steve Smith falls short of a ton as he picks out Salt on the boundary. He departs for 94 with the Aussies 5-234 in the 44th #AUSvENG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)