The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed the warm-up schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, bringing an end to weeks of logistical uncertainty. While the primary focus remains on a high-profile clash between defending champions India and South Africa, the schedule features a notable addition: several fixtures involving an India ‘A’ side. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.

The decision to include a secondary host squad alongside the 20 qualified nations is a strategic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ICC to ensure maximum match readiness and operational fluidity before the tournament begins on 7 February.

Strengthening the Main Squad

The primary reason for the India ‘A’ fixtures is to provide the senior national team with high-quality intra-squad testing. By fielding an 'A' side, the Indian selectors can monitor the fitness of key players returning from injury, such as all-rounder Washington Sundar and batter Tilak Varma, in a competitive environment. How the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.

These matches allow the coaching staff to experiment with tactical combinations without the pressure of an official international result. It also ensures that backup players remain "match-ready" should any last-minute injuries occur within the main 15-man squad.

Logistical Balance and Opponent Needs

The inclusion of India ‘A’ also solves a logistical challenge. With the late replacement of Bangladesh by Scotland due to security concerns, the ICC had to reconfigure the practice schedule.

Teams like the USA and Namibia required specific match practice on Indian soil to acclimatise to local conditions. Providing these nations with a game against a talented India ‘A’ side ensures they face top-tier opposition, while simultaneously allowing the main Indian team to focus on their solitary marquee rehearsal against South Africa.

India A T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Fixtures

Date Match Venue Start Time (IST) 2 Feb 2026 India 'A' vs USA DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 17:00 6 Feb 2026 India 'A' vs Scotland Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 15:00

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is the largest to date with 20 teams participating. India enters the competition as favorites following a dominant 3-0 series lead in their ongoing bilateral matches against New Zealand.

The warm-up phase will conclude on 6 February, just 24 hours before the opening match between India and the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. For the associate nations and the India ‘A’ call-ups alike, these fixtures represent the final opportunity to adjust to the high-bounce tracks of Mumbai and the spinning surfaces of Colombo.

