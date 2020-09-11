ENG vs AUS Toss Report: England and Australia will eye a winning start to the series when they play the 1st ODI in Manchester on Friday. Australia are playing their first ODI since March while England beat Ireland 2-1 last month in what their first ODI series post the COVID-19 halt. This is also the first time both teams are facing each other since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final. England have also recalled most the members of that World Cup-winning team for this series. Meanwhile, England have won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. England vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England beat Australia by eight wickets in CWC 19 semi-final and also beat them 2-1 in the recently concluded T20I series. Australia though will be confident of a good start after finishing the T20I series with a comfortable win in the third and final T20I match.

They have, however, lost both of their previous two ODI series against England. Aaron Finch’s men were thrashed 4-1 at home in 2018 and trounced 5-0 in England in the same year. They will be eager to turn around the result this time around.

