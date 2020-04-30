Fans Celebrate Rohit Sharma’s Birthday, Trend #HappyBirthdayRohit on Twitter As Mumbai Indians Captain Turns 33

File picture of Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma turns 33 today. The right-handed batsman was born on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Rohit is one of those Indian cricketers who enjoys a huge fan base. The talented batsman is known for his batting skills and is regarded as one of the stylish batsmen in the world cricket. As it is Rohit’s birthday, his fans took to Twitter and posted wishes for the cricketer. Apparently, #HappyBirthdayRohit and #Hitman were among the trending topics on Twitter since morning. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 264 vs Sri Lanka and Other Scintillating Knocks by the Hitman.

Fondly called as ‘Hitman’ given how he destructive can be against his opponents. The 33-year-old batsman holds the record of highest score by a batsman in ODIs, which is 264 against Sri Lanka. The right-hander has most (3) double centuries against his name in ODIs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at some tweets by fans on Rohit’s birthday. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 10 Amazing Facts About the ‘Hitman’ of Indian Cricket.

Rohit made his International debut against Ireland in 2007 in ODIs, and then a few months later he played his first T20I for India as well. He was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2013, Rohit was handed his first Test cap against West Indies. And in his first two matches in the longer format, he scored a century each.