Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed the fallout from an incident in Adelaide which ended with him in hospital impacted his family more than it did him. Previously, on January 19 Glenn Maxwell was briefly hospitalised in Adelaide following an alcohol-related incident. Returning to Adelaide, the city where a recent incident had left him hospitalized, Maxwell smashed a record-setting 120 runs from just 55 balls including eight towering sixes and 12 fours in a record score team of 4-241 against the West Indies to guide his team to a 34-run victory against the West Indies on Sunday. Andre Russell Suffers Blow to His Hand From a Spencer Johnson Bouncer During AUS vs WI 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

“I’ve had a few cursed Adelaide trips…so it’s nice to make this a positive one,” Maxwell told Fox Cricket. “I think it probably affected my family a little bit more than it affected me,” Maxwell said.

“I was back into training; I was still thinking about this T20 series and the New Zealand tour. I was pretty focused on what I had to do. Obviously, that incident was less than ideal with the timing, but I had that week off away from the game. I came back and got back into my running, my gym program, and I felt really good and refreshed once I got back.”

The Victorian, who was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies, was not sanctioned by Cricket Australia over the incident. Amidst the scrutiny and questions surrounding his off-field conduct, Maxwell remained composed and focused on his training, crediting the support of Australian coach Andrew McDonald and national selection chief George Bailey. "The coach, Bails, everyone really, they have been outstanding," he said. Adam Zampa Registers Most Expensive Figures By An Australian in T20Is, Records Unwanted Feat During AUS vs WI 3rd T20I 2024.

Asked if the incident prompted any reflection, Maxwell replied: "No, I just moved on pretty quickly. I was back in training on Monday, so I was pretty good."

In November 2022, Maxwell broke a leg when he slipped while pretending to chase a friend at a birthday party, which forced him to miss Australia’s Test squad to tour India and miss an entire BBL season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).