Ace batter Shubman Gill has been named by the BCCI as the new India national cricket team Test squad captain for the upcoming IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series. Shubman Gill's appointment as the new Test skipper for Team India marks a new era after ex-captain Rohit Sharma and legend Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the format. Indian cricket team will have a tour of England next, for a five-match Test series, starting from June 20. The India cricket team will play in the longest format of the game again in October, against West Indies. India's first Test match under the full-time captaincy of Shubman Gill will be the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Rishabh Pant has been named vice captain. India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Admits Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Absence Will Be Major Challenge, Says ‘It’ll Be Tough Without Them but Also an Opportunity for Others’.

Shubman Gill Named New Test Format Captain For Team India

