The group stages of the Indian Premier League are done and dusted and it is now down to four teams to fight it out for the right to be called champions. First up we have the Rajasthan Royals taking on Gujrat Titans in the first qualifiers on May 24, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST. At the start of the campaign, not many gave these franchisees a chance to finish in the top two but such has been their dominance, the teams are now ready to battle for a place in the finals. It is also the first game to be played outside Maharashtra, with the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosting the match. With not much idea about how the wicket will behave, the team winning the toss might look to bowl first and see if there is something for the bowlers early on. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

Matthew Wade could be left out of the starting eleven by Gujrat Titans with the Australian wicket-keeper struggling for any sort of form. Rahmatullah Gurbaz is an ideal replacement for him in the top order. Hardik Pandya has been the star of the show for Gujrat and the team will once again look up to him for heroics. In the bowling department, spinner Rashid Khan is without a doubt the leader with some impressive displays.

Rajasthan Royals had Jos Butler firing on all cylinders for the majority of the campaign but the Englishman did slow down a bit towards the latter stages. When he does fire though, Rajasthan tend to score big. It also takes the pressure off the likes of Sanju Samson and Shimron Heymyer. Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult are the key wicket-taking options in the team but the other bowlers have also been consistent.

GT vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs DC clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

GT vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the GT vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

