Gujarat Titans would be aiming to carry on their good form from the league stage to put up a solid show against a resilient Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 Playoffs on Tuesday, May 24. The match would be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hardik Pandya's side impressed one and all this season with superlative performances in all three departments of the game and are looking to be solid title challengers in their debut season. IPL 2022 Records a Total of 1000 Sixes, Highest in Tournament's History

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, ended their league stage campaign on a high with an impressive victory over Chennai Super Kings. They too will aim to go all guns blazing in this game. Earlier this season, they were outsmarted by Gujarat and they will aim to avenge that loss in the group stage. Rajasthan would also want their and the tournament's top-scorer Jos Buttler to regain form as the Englishman is crucial to their chances in the competition.

GT vs RR Head-to-Head Record

This is the second time that these two sides will face each other in the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans had emerged winners the last time these two teams had competed in the tournament earlier this year.

GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Key Players

For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler and Yuzvenrda Chahal, the Orange and Purple cap holders respectively, will remain the key players. Buttler might not be in form but he can be dangerous and can change the course of a contest on his day. For Gujarat, Mohammad Shami and Wriddhiman Saha--both of whom would be playing on their home ground, will be the key players.

GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Mini Battles

The battle between Trent Boult and Shubman Gill would be very interesting to watch. Also, the contest between Jos Buttler and Lockie Ferguson would be something fans will be keen to watch.

GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals (GT vs RR) Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 24, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The GT vs RR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the GT vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Likely Playing XIs

GT Predicted Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

RR Predicted Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

