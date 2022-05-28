Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will look to become the champions when they face off against each other in the Indian Premier League 2022 finals. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2022 (Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 final, we take a look at the GT vs RR betting odds and win probability. IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Here’s How Gujarat Titans Made It to the Summit of Indian Premier League 15.

The two teams finished as the top two during the league stage and now meet each other in the summit clash. The sides met in Qualifier 1 and it was the Gujarat Titans that produced a sensational dis[play to emerge victorious. However, Rajasthan Royals were dominant against RCB on their way to the final and will be high on confidence heading into this encounter. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Final.

GT vs RR Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Kings are placed even. Bet365 have not picked a favourite between the two sides as they have odds of 1.90 against them

GT vs RR Win Predictions

GT vs RR (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Both the teams have an equal chance of winning the game. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have 50 per cent odds in their favour. GT have won both the fixtures between the two teams so far this season.

