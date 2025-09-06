Winless Barbados Royals suffer yet another in the Caribbean Premier League 2025, this time a last-ball thriller against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. At home, in Kensington Oval, Barbados Royals scored 187/4, after being made to bat first. Opener Brandon King powered the innings with a 98-run not-out knock, off just 65 balls. Salman Irshad scalped two wickets for just 13 runs in four overs. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons managed to chase the target down in the exact last ball, putting 188/6 in full 20 overs. Opener Andries Gous anchored with an 85-run not-out innings of 53 balls. Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 29 runs. The points table had no change as Antigua and Barbuda Falcons beat Barbados Royals by four wickets. The winners stayed third, while the hosts are last in CPL 2025. CPL 2025: Shakib Al Hasan Guides Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to Seven-Wicket Win Over Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

