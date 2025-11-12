New Zealand vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 5th T20I 2025: Here comes the final game of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and West Indies. The series stands 2-1 in favour of the Black Caps, so naturally, this outing is a do-or-die for the Windies. After two fixtures in Auckland and two in Nelson, the final battle of this bilateral series is scheduled to be played at the University Oval in Dunedin. This NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 is planned to start at 5:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 13. New Zealand Beat West Indies by 9 Runs in NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2025; Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer's Late Hitting Goes in Vain.

West Indies, who started this series on a high, winning the first game by seven runs over the hosts, are struggling. The hosts made a comeback in the next two, winning by three and nine runs respectively. The fourth match, however, had to be abandoned after just 6.3 overs of action, as rain stopped play while the visitors were batting 38/1. On that note, as the New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I 2025 nears, read below to have a look at an ideal playing XI.

New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ), Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Rovman Powell (WI), Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

All-Rounders: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Jason Holder (WI), Roston Chase (WI)

Bowlers: Jayden Seales (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI). West Indies Beat New Zealand By 7 Runs in NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2025; Mitchell Santner's 55-Run Knock in Vain as Windies Take 1-0 Series Lead.

Who Will Win NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 Match?

Having a higher morale with victory in the last two completed games, and with home advantage on their side, hosts New Zealand national cricket team are expected to edge past the West Indies cricket team in this clash. However, a thrilling clash can be anticipated in the New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I 2025, as all games in the ongoing series have been close.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).