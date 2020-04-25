Harbhajan Singh Names Ricky Ponting As His Bunny, Says ‘He Used to Get Out Just by Looking at My Face’

Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting will go down as one of the best batsmen to have graced the game and his record in all forms of cricket speaks volumes of his prowess. The former batsman has given nightmares to many bowling line-ups in his illustrious career. However, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the very few bowlers who dominated the Aussie legend. The Punjab-born cricketer has dismissed many times in international cricket which is certainly not an ordinary achievement. Recalling his dominance against the star batsman, Harbhajan said that Ponting would get out just by seeing his face. Harbhajan Singh Says Younis Khan Made Him ‘Feel Like Crying’ When They Faced Each Other.

“I think Ricky Ponting used to get out just by looking at my face. I didn’t even need to bowl at him. When he came to play for Mumbai Indians, I thought he would improve after playing me in the nets. But even there I got him out 5-6 times,” Harbhajan Singh said to Rohit Sharma during the live chat session on Instagram.

Ponting and Harbhajan joint forces while playing for Mumbai Indians during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. However, the former had a disappointing season and he stepped down from captaincy in the middle of the tournament. Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma took over the reins of the side and guided Mumbai to their maiden IPL title.

In fact, the Indian opener also joined the fun with Harbhajan and pulled the leg of the Ponting. Recalling the right-handed batsman’s horrible outing in IPL 2013, Rohit said- “I think you dented his confidence even before the series started bhajju paa.. Now I know why he couldn’t score runs that season.”