Hardik Pandya May Land in Row for Sporting Team India Helmet in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020

Hardik Pandya Dons BCCI Helmet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India’s swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a terrific return to the cricket field as he put up an all-round show and guided Reliance 1 to a 25-run triumph over Bank of Baroda. The 26-year old cricketer scored 38 runs off 25 deliveries while batting first and also scalped three crucial wickets with the ball. Pandya himself would have been delighted with his spectacular show. However, the star all-rounder could find himself in hot waters for donning team India helmet with BCCI logo on it. As per the rules and regulations of the Indian cricket board, no player is allowed to sport BCCI’s logo in any domestic matches and thus, Pandya could well face a fine. Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Take Part in DY Patil T20 2020 Tournament.

In 2014, the apex Indian cricket body asked the match-referees to ensure that no Indian player is sporting BCCI’s logo while playing a domestic match. “The rule has been there from the start of the season but has only been implemented in all earnestness during the recently-concluded Deodhar Trophy final between West Zone and East Zone,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI in 2014. Moreover, team India’s chief selector MSK Prasad was also present in the stadium in order to monitor the performance of the players.

View Pic:

Hardik Pandya wearing helmet with BCCI logo and Indian flag. Just wanted to know is it permitted to wear such helmet in domestic or corporate tournaments?@BapatNikhil @pdevendra pic.twitter.com/GsdspkQ9dr — Bhaskar Ganekar (@BhaskarGanekar) February 28, 2020

Amid this issue, Prasad was impressed by Pandya’s terrific comeback as he said, “it was good to see him steaming in”. Well, the selector is certainly astonished by Pandya’s brilliance and the all-rounder could well see him in the national squad for the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa, starting from March 12.