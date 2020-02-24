Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Take Part in DY Patil T20 2020 Tournament

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram / Hardik Pandya)

Navi Mumbai, February 24: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take part in the in the D.Y. Patil T20 tournament, which began on Monday.

"The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shikhar Dhawan," said Vijay Patil, President, D.Y. Patil Sports Academy and Mumbai Cricket Association.

Hardik has been the talk of the town ever since he underwent surgery in UK in October. While there has been a slight delay in him regaining full fitness, he did start bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

Dhawan is recovering from a shoulder injury he had suffered during Australia's ODI tour of India in January while Bhuvneshwar underwent a sports hernia operation.

India players Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and domestic stars Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi and U-19 World Cup star Divyaansh Saxena will also play for the BPCL team.

Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakravarthy and Ruturaj Gaikwad will represent D.Y. Patil A team.

There will be a total of 16 teams, which also includes CAG, Income Tax, IOC, Bank of Baroda and RBI. The final will be held on March 6.