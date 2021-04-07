The Indian Premier League has given us many memorable innings which are still remembered for being a run-fest. On many occasions, we have seen the bowlers getting hammered out of the park and thus several records were broken and rescripted in the past. The fans also have enjoyed watching big scores on the scoreboard. It just means that the game can be actually taken away by two batsmen. Ahead of the IPL 2021, let's have a look at 3 big partnerships in the history of the tournament so far. IPL 2021: RCB's Daniel Sams Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers vs Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016

IPL 2016 was quite an amazing year for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They might have not won the IPL title but this match was surely remembered for Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' swashbuckling batting. The team has lost Chris Gayle in the fourth over itself and then we had Virat and de Villiers hitting the bowlers out of the park. The two came up with a 229 run stand for the second wicket and led the team scored 249 runs. Needless to say, RCB won the match.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2015

Once again we have Virat Kohli and AB De Villers who enthralled the crowd with their tall sixes and boundaries. Yes! we did have the fans back then in the stadium who cheered for two players as they brought up an unbeaten stand of 215 runs.

Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh vs RCB in IPL 2011

The match was held in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh and the batting duo of Adam Gilchrist-Shaun Marsh did what they were best at. The two slammed RCB bowlers left, right and centre and led the team to a stunning win.

The fans would be expecting the IPL 2021 to be a run-feast once again. The tournament will start on April 9, 2021, with the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

