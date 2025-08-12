A bizarre chain of decisions was spotted from Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2025. He ended up burning both the DRS for the innings within eleven overs which is very rare in cricket and Pakistan will now have to field for rest of the innings without the luxury of a review. In the first appeal, Hasan Ali struck Evin Lewis on the pads and Pakistan went for a review. Replay showed a little inside edge. The second one saw the ball to seam off the deck from Hussain Talat to Evin Lewis and Rizwan thought he heard something. Replay showed it was the bat clipping the pad. Both the DRS appeals could be avoided and after seeing Pakistan in a position of disadvantage, the fans took to social media to react. WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025: Mohammad Haris Takes Stunning Catch Nearing Boundary Line to Dismiss Evin Lewis (See Pics).

'Pakistan Lost All Their Reviews'

3rd ODI: Pakistan lost all their reviews within the first 12 overs. West Indies are 42/1 after 12 overs.#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/iTgkYJ7hdd — CricFollow (@CricFollow56) August 12, 2025

'Great Captaincy By Rizwan'

Great captaincy by Rizwan! Pakistan lost all reviews by the 11th over.#WIvPAK — Owais ali shah 🇵🇰 (@owaisalishah_12) August 12, 2025

'Shocking Review'

Shocking review by captain Mohammad Rizwan! Pakistan have wasted both reviews and still more than 39 overs to go! Poor judgement on part of the captain. #WIvPAK #PakistanCricket — Rizwan Ali (@joji_39) August 12, 2025

'Pakistan Have Burnt All Their Reviews'

10.2 overs and Pakistan have burnt all their reviews 😭#WIvsPAK — nomsa moyo (@moyo35003) August 12, 2025

'Well At Least Pakistan Can't Embarrass Themselves'

Well at least Pakistan cant embarrass itself with further reviews now... #WIvPak — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) August 12, 2025

'Can't Blame Rizwan'

Both reviews have been burned by Pakistan within 11 overs. Can't blame Rizwan for the second one honestly. — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) August 12, 2025

