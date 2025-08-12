A bizarre chain of decisions was spotted from Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2025. He ended up burning both the DRS for the innings within eleven overs which is very rare in cricket and Pakistan will now have to field for rest of the innings without the luxury of a review. In the first appeal, Hasan Ali struck Evin Lewis on the pads and Pakistan went for a review. Replay showed a little inside edge. The second one saw the ball to seam off the deck from Hussain Talat to Evin Lewis and Rizwan thought he heard something. Replay showed it was the bat clipping the pad. Both the DRS appeals could be avoided and after seeing Pakistan in a position of disadvantage, the fans took to social media to react. WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025: Mohammad Haris Takes Stunning Catch Nearing Boundary Line to Dismiss Evin Lewis (See Pics).

'Pakistan Lost All Their Reviews'

'Great Captaincy By Rizwan'

'Shocking Review'

'Pakistan Have Burnt All Their Reviews'

'Well At Least Pakistan Can't Embarrass Themselves'

'Can't Blame Rizwan'

