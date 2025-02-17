IPL 2025 Tickets: The much-awaited IPL 2025 schedule was announced on February 16 and it featured some mouth-watering contests between some of the most popular franchises in the competition. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will kickstart IPL 2025 when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host the first two play-off matches (Qualifier 1 on May 20 and Eliminator on May 21) while Qualifier 2 (May 23) and the IPL 2025 final (May 25) will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the schedule was released, fans might be interested in learning how to purchase IPL 2025 tickets online and we will take a look at just that. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the most decorated franchises in the history of the IPL, winning the title five times each. Kolkata Knight Riders are three-time winners while Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered one title win each. While the IPL 2025 offers these franchises an opportunity to add to their trophy tally, teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will aim at winning the Indian Premier League for the first time. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

How to Buy IPL 2025 Tickets Online?

With the IPL 2025 schedule announcement, comes the excitement of getting hold of the tickets for the premier T20 tournament. However, the details on how to purchase IPL 2025 tickets online have not been revealed yet. In previous seasons, IPL tickets online were available on BookMyShow. But this time, fans might find the IPL 2025 tickets online for purchase on the 'District by Zomato' app, given that the platform sold tickets for the Indian national cricket team's recent home white-ball series against England. Fans can also purchase IPL 2025 tickets, when they are available, from the official Indian Premier League website. Besides these, the IPL 2025 tickets are also available on some of the official websites of the different franchises.

The IPL are generally grouped into four categories having several price ranges. The General Seats are available in a price range from Rs 800- Rs 1500 while the price range for Premium Seats are Rs 2000 to Rs 5000. VIP and Executive Seats are available between Rs 6000- Rs 20,000 while seats in Corporate Boxes have a price range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. The IPL 2025 tickets are likely to be available either in the last week of February or in the first week of March. Having said that, we will keep you updated with information on how to buy IPL 2025 tickets online as soon as it is available.

IPL 2025 will have a total of 70 group stage matches followed by the play-offs. The IPL is no less than a cricket carnival with stars from all around the globe featuring in the competition and entertaining fans with some breathtaking cricketing action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).