India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This will be the first time that the Indian team will take on their national duties after a long COVID-19 break. The team has been staying in the bio-security bubble to avoid getting in touch with any kind of diseases. The rules remain the same as the IPL 2020 i.e. no use of saliva on the ball, no handshakes, maintain social distancing and so on. The team will miss out on the services of Rohit Sharma as he has been ousted from the team due to injury concerns. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report of the game. So the weather is expected to be pleasant. As opposed to the practice game, rains are expected to stay at bay. India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 Live Telecast, Online Streaming and Match Timings in IST: Get IND vs AUS Free TV Channel Details.

Which means the rains are not expected to tamper the proceeding of the game. The weather is expected to hover at around 28 degrees Celcius and will gradually decrease by a degree. The temperature will remain 25 degrees Celcius for the last few hours of the match. The day will be mostly sunny and the sunset will happen at around 7.00 pm. Now let's have a look at the weather snapshot.

Weather in Sydney (Photo Credits: Accuwethare.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Sydney supports both- the bowlers and the batsmen. So it would be an interesting battle between Virat Kohli's men and the Aussies. The match will begin at 9.10 am IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).