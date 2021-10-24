In the match 16 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India takes on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is going to be the first match of Group 2 which also features New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. Meanwhile, if you are residing in Pakistan and are looking to catch the live streaming online of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 match apart from TV channel telecast then you have made it to the right page. Continue reading to find out India vs Pakistan viewing options in Pakistan. How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16?

India and Pakistan have faced each other in five matches at the T20 World Cups and the Men in Blue have never lost to the Green Shirts. India once again starts as favourite and will have an upper hand to begin with. Pakistan, on the other hand, have quality players too and can make it difficult for any side on their day.

How to Watch IND vs PAK Live Telecast in Pakistan?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, cricket match will be telecast live by PTV Sports in Pakistan. Fans in Pakistan can also tune into newly launched A Sports to watch IND vs PAK T20 match live. How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16?

How to Watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match live streaming online in Pakistan will be available on Daraz. So, for IND vs PAK T20 match viewing options in Pakistan fans can access Daraz app and official website.

It will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves for this India vs Pakistan encounter. Dew is expected to play its part and chances are team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

