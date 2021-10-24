It is time for India vs Pakistan cricket match and all eyes will be on this encounter. The two rivals meet in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Meanwhile, if you are residing in Sri Lanka and are looking to catch the live streaming online of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 match apart from TV channel telecast then you have made it to the right page. Continue reading to find out India vs Pakistan viewing options in Sri Lanka. How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in Nepal, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16?

This is going to be a tournament opener for both the sides and in such a highly anticipated game, both the teams will be looking to be on top. India and Pakistan are part of Group 2 along side New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

How to Watch IND vs PAK Live Telecast in Sri Lanka?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, cricket match will be telecast live by Siyatha TV in Sri Lanka. Fans in Sri Lanka can also tune into Star Sports to watch IND vs PAK T20 match live. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India to Beat Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

How to Watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming Online in Sri Lanka?

The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match live streaming online in Sri Lanka will be available on Siyatha TV’s official website which is www.siyathatv.lk. So, for IND vs PAK T20 match viewing option in Nepal fans can access Siyatha TV.

Like always the India vs Pakistan cricket match will be followed in huge numbers. The Virat Kohli-led side starts as favourites to win this clash in Dubai but Pakistan, who happen to be one of the favourites to win this World Cup, have the ability to turn things in their favour.

