India and Pakistan meet in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Fans around the world have been waiting in anticipation for this Group 2 clash. Meanwhile, if you are residing in Bangladesh and are looking to catch the live streaming online of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 match apart from TV channel telecast then you have made it to the right page. Continue reading to find out India vs Pakistan viewing options in Bangladesh. How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16?

India starts as favourites to win this clash as they are undefeated against Pakistan at the T20 World Cups. On paper India happens to be the strongest of the sides while it is X-factor that makes Pakistan dangerous. The game at Dubai is expected to be a riveting one with both sides looking to register a win.

How to Watch IND vs PAK Live Telecast in Bangladesh?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, cricket match will be telecast live by GTV, and T-Sports in Bangladesh. Fans in Bangladesh can also tune into BTV to watch IND vs PAK T20 match live. How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in Nepal, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16?

How to Watch IND vs PAK Live Streaming Online in Bangladesh?

The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match live streaming online in Bangladesh will be available on multiple platforms. So, for IND vs PAK T20 match viewing options in Bangladesh fans can access Rabbithole, Bioscope and MyGP.

Apart from India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia are part of Group 2. This is relatively an easier pool than Group 2 but both India and Pakistan would be in no mood to give up two available points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).