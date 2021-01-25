Pakistan will take on South Africa in the first of the two-match Test series. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi starting from January 26, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams will be looking to start the series on a positive note. This will be the Proteas’ first international game in Pakistan since 2007. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test live streaming 2021 can scroll down below for more details. Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Karachi: Check Pitch Report of The National Stadium.

Babar Azam’s men will be keen to bounce back from their series loss against New Zealand Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock and Co. will look forward to completing a hat-trick of victories in the ICC World Test Championship. South Africa last played international cricket pre-lockdown but are coming off a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka at home.

On Which TV Channel Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 is scheduled to start on January 26, 2021, and will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Sony Network has the official broadcasting rights of the series and will telecast the game live on either Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD or Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Sony Liv

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasting partner of the South Africa Tour of Pakistan 2021, the PAK sv SA 1st Test 2021 will be streamed live on the OTT platform Sony LIV. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to catch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).