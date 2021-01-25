Pakistan is all set to host to South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi. This will be for the first time 14 years that South Africa will be playing in Pakistan. This is quite a monumental moment for the Men in Green. All the cricketing tournaments were suspended from Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team got attacked in 2009. It was in December 2019 that the Sri Lankan team toured to Pakistan. Needless to say that Pakistani fans and the PCB are all excited for the mouth-watering contest. The South African team will play a couple of Test matches which will begin from January 26, 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and pitch report for the game. PAK vs SA 1st Test 2021 Dream11 Team: Faf Du Plessis, Babar Azam and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

First, we shall have a look at how the weather will behave in the next five days. So the weather in Karachi will be mostly constant. For the first three days, we shall have hazy sunshine. For the first three days, the temperature will be around 26 degree Celcius on a higher side. On the lower side, the temperature will be around eight degree. Rains will not be interfering the match and the fans can enjoy the full game. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Pakistan vs South Africa Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch is known to support the spinners and it is expected to remain the same. The teams winning the toss could opt to bat first as they have won seven games out of 17.

