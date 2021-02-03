Pakistan will eye a Test clean-sweep when they host South Africa in the second and final Test of the two-match series. Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from February 4 (Thursday). Babar Azam-led Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the PAK vs SA 2nd Test match should scroll down for relevant details. PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021.

Fawad Alam scored a century for Pakistan in the first Test before their spin pair Yasir Shah and debutant Nauman Ali ran through the South Africa batting order to set themselves an 88-run target which the hosts chased down with seven wickets and a day to spare. Both Shah and Ali finished with seven-wicket each in the first Test. Nauman also achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in the Test match. Babar Azam Praised on Twitter for Making Winning Start to his Test Captaincy Career as Pakistan Defeat South Africa in 1st Test at Karachi.

On Which TV Channel Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports channels. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD or Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels on television in India to watch the game live.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Sony Liv

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasting partner of the South Africa Tour of Pakistan 2021, the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2021 will be streamed live on the OTT platform Sony LIV. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to catch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2020.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Tabish Khan, Haris Rauf, Sajid Khan.

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (C & wWK, Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Dwaine Pretorius, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen.

