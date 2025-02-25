Venue and schedule announcement of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was delayed as BCCI refused to play in Pakistan over the security issue. The point was dragged long enough that finally ‘a neutral’ venue became the solution as BCCI was firm on its ‘security concern’ issues. Even there are no Indian match official for the mega tournament. Six days into the tournament -the point raised by the Indian Cricket authorities might just have been proved right as Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau (IB) uncovered an alleged plot by "active covert groups" to kidnap foreign guests and has reportedly issued a high alert during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. 'Shuru Hote Hi Khatam Ho Gaya' Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Gets Knocked Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Following Bangladesh's Loss to New Zealand.

According to a report by CNN News-18, an alert has been issued against a number of terror outfits "including ISIS, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other Balochistan-based groups" after warnings regarding alleged abduction plots. The report added that the required security measure are already taken by the security forces as the have ‘deployed high-level protection teams, including rangers and local police’.

There were some news of theft incidences during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, some of them were false, ‘a terror attack and kidnapping plot’ surely raises concerns. The Indian cricket team is playing all of their matches – including the semifinal and final (if the side reaches to the final phases of the competition) in Dubai. IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Fans React Following Their Side’s Loss Against India

According to reports in local media major steps are taken to tighten the security and nearly 12,000 police officers and personnel are expected to be deployed during matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also arranged the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to have special charter flights for fans and the participating teams available.

