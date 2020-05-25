ICC Committee Looking at Possible Ways to Reschedule T20 World Cup 2020: Report

T20 World Cup 2020 logo: (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia in October-November is likely to be postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. While ICC is set to postpone the event, it faces a challenge to fit it in the near future which happens to be already packed with tournaments. As per a report in Times of India, Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (FMCA) of ICC debated the rescheduling of the T20 World Cup. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

"It was first suggested to postpone this year's edition (T20 World Cup) to February-March next year. That's not a possibility anymore. Then it was suggested the other day to allow Australia to host the 2021 edition and that India should host it in the months of February and March in 2022,” the report quoted a source as saying.

As per the report, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani, who leads the FMCA, has objected to holding the two T20 World Cups in space of six months. Interestingly, India have no representative in the committee.

"It was very conveniently ensured a couple of years ago that India will not have a single representative in this committee. The BCCI has raised this as a matter of principle in the past but thanks to the administrative inertia seeping in because of court-related matters, India hasn't been able to pursue this more vigorously," the reported added.