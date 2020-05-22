ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Could be Postponed, Formal Announcement Expected Next Week: Report

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic situation has gravely affected the sporting situation all over the world. This obviously includes cricket as well. First, it was the IPL 2020 and then the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which had been postponed now it is said that the upcoming T20 World Cup which was scheduled for October this year has also said it be postponed and the formal announcement could be made next week. As per the report in Times of India, the event is likely to be held next year in 2021. As of now with the kind of crisis going around due to the menace of the coronavirus, logistics happen to be the biggest headache for Cricket Australia. ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Dates: Host, Teams, Venues and Format of the Seventh Edition of Men’s Twenty20 World Cup

"There are logistics and hospitality to take care of. If the tournament would've happened, it'd have been played to empty stands and that doesn't make sense for Australia because they lose out on massive gate revenue. Right now, what they'll be getting out of the tournament is the hosting and participation fee (latter is applicable to all participating boards). They can earn that money whenever the tournament is held next, possibly some gate revenue too," sources tracking developments were quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Talking about the dates of the mega-event next year, there could be a possibility where the mega-event would happen in February- March 2021 but Cricket Australia is not very keen on having the event as then the World Cup would be followed by the IPL 2021. Also, there were several reports that suggested that India could host the mega event next year, but the BCCI is not very keen on the idea. The third option is that World Cup to be postponed to 2022. As of now, we are waiting for the formal announcement to be made by the ICC.