ICC announced Women's T20I team of the decade along with the playing XI for Men's T20I and ODI. It has been an amazing decade for the game of cricket with three major ICC World Cup tournaments. However, there was not much action in the year 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although as the year 2020 came to an end we started to witness great cricketing action. Meanwhile, let us look at ICC Women's T20I team of the decade which is being led by Australia's Meg Lanning and consist of Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav from Indian Women's team. MS Dhoni Named Captain of ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Other Indians in the Team.

Meg Lanning currently leads Australia Women's cricket team. She has been a member of five successful world championship campaigns, winning one Women's Cricket World Cup and four ICC Women's World T20 titles. The 31 years old Indian Women's team all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur became the first cricketer to play 100 International T20 matches for India. From 113 T20I matches, Kaur has scored 2182 runs. The right-arm leg break spinner Poonam Yadav from India has also made it to ICC Women's T20I team of the decade. Poonam was part of the Indian team to reach the final of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup where the team lost to England by nine runs. ICC Revisit MS Dhoni’s Sweet Gesture for Virat Kohli in 2014 T20 World Cup Semi-Final Against South Africa.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade

The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade 🔥 Plenty of runs and wickets in that side! 👏 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/mRkVN1SHSf — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin to name a few are known cricketers who made it to ICC Women's T20I team of the decade. From Men's T20I team of the Decade, MS Dhoni is the skipper which also includes players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

