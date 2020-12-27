The International Cricket Council (ICC) have finally named the Men’s T20I team of the decade, and four Indians have been picked in the line-up – most from any country. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the four awarded Indians and fans can’t keep calm. India have arguably been the most dominant team in the last decade across formats, and numbers speak volumes of their prowess. While Kohli and Rohit are the top-two run-scorers in T20I cricket, MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah have also guided the Men in Blue to many sensational victories. Dhoni, in fact, has also been picked as the captain of the team. ICC Revisit MS Dhoni’s Sweet Gesture for Virat Kohli.

Speaking of other players in the playing XI, West Indies’ dasher Chris Gayle pips Australia’s David Warner to be the other opener in the team. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch is placed at number three with Kohli at number four. South African maverick AB de Villiers and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell occupy the fifth and sixth spot respectively. The line-up is followed by MS Dhoni and Caribbean all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan is also picked in the team while Sri Lanka’s legendary pacer Lasith Malinga is the other fast bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

ICC's Men's T20I Team Of The Decade!!

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐ A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

While the team comprises of many big names, any player from Pakistan and England wasn’t picked who have been doing consistently well in this format. While Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez delivered regularly for the Men in Green, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were the notable absentees among the English names.

