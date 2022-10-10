With the series tied 1-1, it is all to play for when India and South Africa take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the third ODI of the series on Tuesday, October 11. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan put on a show in Ranchi as their partnership saw India claw back into the series after a heartbreaking nine-run loss in the 1st ODI. With both teams having won one apiece, it is time for them to give their best shot in the decider. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Delhi

India, in all likelihood, are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI for this match, more so given the fact that it is the series' decider. The opening combination of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan did show signs of form in the last match but both were dismissed early on. With power-packed performances from both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, both of them would continue batting at number three and four respectively, followed by another in-form player Sanju Samson. Shardul Thakur, with his all-round abilities is more than handy at number six.

Thakur would be followed by Washington Sundar and then Shahbaz Ahmed, both of whom can score some quick runs. The bowlers would come next. Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan would be the two main pace bowlers with Thakur as the third seamer. The spin bowling responsibilities would be handled by Shahbaz, Washington and also Kuldeep Yadav. If India decide to go in with a third pacer and keep Shardul Thakur as a fourth-fast bowling option, then either Shahbaz or Washington can make way for Mukesh Kumar.

India Likely Playing XI vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Sanju Samson (Wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).