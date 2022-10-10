India and South Africa move to Delhi to write the final chapter of what has been an intriguing series, on Tuesday, October 11. The series has been a testament to India's batting depth, particularly in white ball cricket and the Shreyas Iyer-Ishan Kishan show in Ranchi last night was a solid example of the quality of this young Indian side. After missing out on a victory by just nine runs in the opener, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side fought back hard to level the series in style, setting fans up for an exciting finale on Tuesday. IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Ton-Up Shreyas Iyer Inspires India to Series Levelling Win in Ranchi

India were much more clinical with the bat in the 2nd ODI than they were in the first. Shreyas Iyer continued his good form as he notched up his second ODI hundred and back-to-back good scores under his belt. Ishan Kishan was sensational, with the left-hander initially taking time to settle in before taking on the bowlers and hitting them for big shots on both sides of the wicket. What was even better was India's bowling at the death as they dried up the flow of runs and did not let South Africa get to anywhere near 300 despite the presence of a hitter of David Miller's calibre at the crease.

Come Tuesday, both teams would be geared up to give their best one last time to seal the series in their favour. Beating South Africa's first team is no less of an achievement for this young Indian side while the Proteas will look to be at nothing short of their absolute best to seal a win. India, having found a winning combination, are unlikely to make any changes. South Africa on the other hand, can replace Anrich Nortje with Lungi Ngidi. They would also hope to have skipper Temba Bavuma back in the XI if he recovers from his illness.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and South Africa have played a total of 89 ODIs against each other. South Africa have a clear advantage with 50 wins as compared to India's 36. Three matches between these sides have ended in no results.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Key Players

Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj are the two players from India who would be in focus for this match. Both of them delivered in their respective departments and starred in India's series-levelling win. For South Africa, a lot would depend on the likes of Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

The clash between Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada would be something fans will be interested to watch. Also, the duel between Mohammed Siraj and David Miller is one to watch out for.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday). The 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 01:00 pm.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 3rd ODI match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (Wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj

SA Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan/Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendircks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Imaad Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Lungi Ngidi

