Mumbai, October 8: India’s U-19 side dominated the proceedings against Australia U-19 in the second Youth Test and wrapped up the four-day game on Day 2, a seven-wicket win at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Wednesday. After India U19 dominated the the first Youth Test at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, winning by an innings and 58 runs, bowlers again dominated throughout the second match between the two sides, which finished in two days. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Protests Against Umpire’s Decision After Being Given Out. Caught Behind in IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd Youth Test 2025 (Watch Video)

In the recently concluded second Test, only wicketkeeper Alex Lee Young demonstrated his batting skills as he got minimal support from other players. His 108-ball 66 was the only highlight of the Asutralia's first innings outing as they were bundled out for 135 runs in 43.3 overs.

Watch India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Youth Test Match Highlights

The Patel duo of Henil and Khilan picked three wickets each, while Udhav Mohan and Deepesh Devendran scalped two and one scalp, respectively, before India started their batting innings. India’s batting unit couldn’t shine much either, as they were dished out for 171 runs in 51.4 overs as Kasey Barton picked up a four-wicket haul.

The Indian side could only manage to get a lead of 36 runs before starting on with the second innings. Thereon, the hosts could only add 116 runs to the scoreboard before Indian bowlers ended their innings to set themselves an 81-run target to win. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, D Deepesh Steer India U-19 to Historic Win over Australia U-19 In 1st Youth Test 2025 at Brisbane.

Though opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a golden duck, the young batters got to the target in 12.2 overs as Vedant Trivedi top-scored with an unbeaten 33. With that, India U-19 swept off a quick victory. The Australian batting lineup didn't showcase their strengths well in the first game either, although playing in familiar conditions at Brisbane's first game, and scored 243 and 127 in the two innings, only to lose the match by an innings and 58 runs.

