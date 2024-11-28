Jasprit Bumrah took additional responsibility of Captaincy in the absence of Rohit Sharma at the Optus Stadium and delivered a ‘Man of the Match’ performance helping the side register a famous win against Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul delivered a masterclass in the second innings while Bumrah and co took control of the bowling department. The Australia national cricket team and the India national cricket team will play in the 2nd Test at Adelaide starting from December 6. Before that India will once again play a practice match against India A. Beau Webster Likely To Join Australia's Squad for IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 2nd Test Amid Mitchell Marsh Injury Concerns.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024

PERTH CONQUERED! 🇮🇳 The #ToughestRivalry moves to Adelaide! 🔥#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 2nd Test | FRI, 6th DEC, 8 AM only on Star Sports 1 | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NSEvSwUkkV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)