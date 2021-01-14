Stakes will be incredibly high as India take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane. The encounter gets underway on January 15 and fans have their eyes on the clock. The series is currently poised at 1-1 which makes the Brisbane clash a decider. Aussies must be gutted with the draw in the third Test and would be raring to redeem themselves. On the other hand, Team India are dented with injury woes and fielding a formidable playing XI will be their first challenge. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should scroll down to get some handy tips for your fantasy team. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Preview.

The match also provides an opportunity for fans of Dream11 fantasy game to pick the right team, captain and vice-captain and win prizes. Here we bring you all tips and predictions for the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Fans playing Dream11 fantasy game must know that the captain of you fantasy XI fetches 2x points while the Vice-captain gets 1.5x points. So it is essential to pick the right players for these two crucial slots. While players of both teams gear up for the ultimate clash, let’s look at the ideal pick of captain and vice-captain slot in your Dream11 team. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 4th Test 2021.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Steve Smith

After a string of low scores in the first two games, Steve Smith made a statement in the third game at the Sydney Cricket Ground with scores of 131 and 81. Moreover, India might miss Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin’s services at the Gabba, leaving their bowling line-up depleted. Hence, Smith would be licking his lips and should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Pat Cummins

With 15 wickets in three matches, Cummins is the leading wicket-taker of this series and would like to mark in Brisbane as well. His swinging deliveries have troubled the Indian batsmen, and his brutal bouncer is just salt to misery. Notably, the Brisbane track is known to favour the fast bowlers, which is another reason why Cummins must be chosen as vice-captain.

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/T Natarajan/Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Likely Playing 11: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

