Cricket fans have their eyes set on the clock as India and Australia will lock horns in the fourth and final encounter of the Test series at the Gabba in Brisbane. The encounter gets underway on January 15 (Wednesday) and stakes are very high. With the series levelled at 1-1, the winner of the upcoming game will get the Border Gavaskar Trophy. While the Aussies would be gutted with the draw in the third Test, Team India are reeling with injury woes and picking a formidable playing XI will be their first challenge. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs AUS clash. India Likely Playing XI for 4th Test: T Natarajan Set to Make Debut.

India are forced to make at least three changes from their playing XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the fixture. Adding on the misery, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant are also not entirely fit. On the other hand, the Aussies will field a full strength squad and would be backing themselves to win at the Gabba. However, the depleted Team India – under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership has shown great character despite the odds and will not let the Aussies get a cakewalk in the ultimate game. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. Here’s Why Both Wriddhiman Saha & Rishabh Pant Should be in the Indian Playing XI.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. Rishabh Pant (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Ajinkya Rahane (IND) Steve Smith (AUS) and Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Cameron Green (AUS) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounder for your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Josh Hazlewood (AUS) are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Ajinkya Rahane (IND) Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Cameron Green (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Steve Smith (AUS) should be the captain of your Dream11 team whereas Pat Cummins (AUS) can fill the vice-captain slot.

