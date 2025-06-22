Mumbai, June 22: India kicked off a new era without its batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with all guns blazing on the opening day of the first Test against England at Headingley. Yashasvi Jaiswal and newly crowned Test captain Shubman Gill left no stone unturned to torment England's inexperienced bowling attack and blazed their way to record-shattering centuries. With his flawless technique, vice-captain Rishabh Pant stayed unbeaten with a composed 65, with Gill at the other end unbeaten on 127. Following their impressive display, there was a shift in the number of leading run-scorers for India in the World Test Championship. Here is a look at the top five run-getters for India in WTC. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: England Put Up Strong Reply to India’s 471, Ollie Pope’s Century Steers Hosts to 209/3 on Day 2.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Photo- X/@ICC)

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma sits at the top of India's list of highest run-getters in WTC. In 40 matches, Rohit tallied 2,716 runs at 41.15 with nine centuries and eight half-centuries.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Instagram @indiancricketteam)

The talismanic batter, who announced his retirement from the format last month, occupies the second spot with 2,617 runs in 46 appearances at an average of 35.36, laced with five centuries and 11 fifties.

3. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

The explosive wicketkeeper batter comes in next with 2,317 runs in 35 matches at 41.37 including four centuries and 14 half-centuries. Pant would be keen to overtake Virat Kohli by the end of the England tour.

4. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

India's Test captain, Gill, crossed the 2000-run mark in the opening Test with his splendid 127* on the opening day of the first Test. In 33 matches he has amassed 2,020 runs at an average of 37.40. Gill boasts six centuries and seven fifties for India in the WTC.

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: @BCCI/X)

The rising sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal is quiclky climbing the ladder of success. After adding another overseas ton to his name, Jaiswal has 1,899 runs to his name in 20 matches at an average of 54.25 laced with five tons and 10 fifties.