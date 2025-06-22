IND vs ENG 2025: Hundreds for India in Maiden Test Innings in England, From Sourav Ganguly to Yashasvi Jaiswal; Check Full List

Former cricketer Vijay Manjrekar scored 133 runs at Headingley, Leeds during 1952 Test series between the two sides. Former skipper Sourav Ganguly smashed 131 runs at Home of Cricket, Lord's, during the 1996 Test series between England and India.

Cricket ANI| Jun 22, 2025 11:06 AM IST
Mumbai, June 22: Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered his maiden ton in England on Friday during the first day of the Leeds Test at Headingley. Let's take a look at the Indian players who have smashed a century for their country during their maiden Test innings appearence in England. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: England Put Up Strong Reply to India’s 471, Ollie Pope’s Century Steers Hosts to 209/3 on Day 2.

Murali Vijay

Former right-hand batter Murli Vijay slammed 146 runs at Trent Bridge during 2014 Test series between England and India.

Vijay Manjrekar

Former cricketer Vijay Manjrekar scored 133 runs at Headingley, Leeds during 1952 Test series between the two sides.

Sourav Ganguly

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly smashed 131 runs at Home of Cricket, Lord's, during the 1996 Test series between England and India. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Wasim Akram To Become Asia’s Most Successful Bowler in SENA.

Sandeep Patil

Former middle-order batter Sandeep Patil hammered unbeaten 129* runs at Old Trafford during the 1982 Test series between the two sides.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played an exceptional innings of 101 runs off 159 balls, laced with 16 boundaries and a maximum in his innings.

Mumbai, June 22: Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered his maiden ton in England on Friday during the first day of the Leeds Test at Headingley. Let's take a look at the Indian players who have smashed a century for their country during their maiden Test innings appearence in England. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: England Put Up Strong Reply to India’s 471, Ollie Pope’s Century Steers Hosts to 209/3 on Day 2.

Murali Vijay

Former right-hand batter Murli Vijay slammed 146 runs at Trent Bridge during 2014 Test series between England and India.

Vijay Manjrekar

Former cricketer Vijay Manjrekar scored 133 runs at Headingley, Leeds during 1952 Test series between the two sides.

Sourav Ganguly

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly smashed 131 runs at Home of Cricket, Lord's, during the 1996 Test series between England and India. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Wasim Akram To Become Asia’s Most Successful Bowler in SENA.

Sandeep Patil

Former middle-order batter Sandeep Patil hammered unbeaten 129* runs at Old Trafford during the 1982 Test series between the two sides.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played an exceptional innings of 101 runs off 159 balls, laced with 16 boundaries and a maximum in his innings.

