The three-match ODI series between England (ENG) and India (IND) will kick-start with the first match to be played on 12 July 2022 (Tuesday) at The Oval cricket ground in London. The match will begin at 05:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction for 1st ODI can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

England avoided a whitewash at the hands of India, as they beat men in blue in the third and final T20 by 17 runs on Sunday. England put up an ideal towering total of 215 runs in 20 overs in the final match. Dawid Malan (77 off 39) and Liam Livingstone (42 off 29) were the top contributors to the total while others like Jason Roy (27), Harry Brook (19) and Jos Buttler (18) also added their valuable runs to the total. In response, from India Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden hundred 117 off 55 but despite his special knock, India couldn't chase the gigantic total. Reece Topley was the leading wicket-taker with 3 for 22 while as David Willey and Chris Jordan took two wickets each.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rishabh Pant (IND), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Joe Root (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG) could be our all-rounders

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) could form the bowling attack

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Hardik Pandya (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

