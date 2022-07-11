After the competition of the Test and T20I series, India and England will face off against each other in three One Day Internationals. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be played at The Oval in London on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for a positive start. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at the ENG vs IND head-to-head along with likely playing XIs and other details. ENG vs IND 3rd T20I 2022: England Defeat India By 17 Runs; Men in Blue Win Series 2-1.

India were the better team in the shortest International format as they claimed the series 2-1. England missed a lot of tricks in those three games but managed a dominant performance in the final match. The hosts will be aiming to carry that confidence in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, the visitors will look to continue their fine work in limited-overs.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and England have played each other in 103 ODI matches and it is the former that has a better head-to-head record. India have won 55 games compared to England 43 while two have been tied with three ending in no contest.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Key Players

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players. England on the other hand, would want the likes Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to be in great form

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone vs Ravindra Jadeja will be some of the main battles to look forward to

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at The Oval in London on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday). The clash is scheduled to begin at 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:00 pm.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs England match live on Sony Sports channels. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI match will be live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming online can watch the match live on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on SonyLiv will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey/Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

