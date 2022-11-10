As England eliminated India from the T20 World Cup 2022 on their way to the final, an old tweet by former skipper MS Dhoni has gone viral. In the tweet, that was made on December 2, 2011, Dhoni had written, "Ok guys listen to EMPTINESS by rohan rathore." This tweet went viral among the fans of the Indian cricket team, who were handed another disappointment in a ICC tournament.

Check out This Old Tweet of MS Dhoni, Which Has Gone Viral:

Ok guys listen to EMPTINESS by rohan rathore — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) December 2, 2011

Here are Some Fans Reacting to the Viral Old Tweet:

'Empty Without You'

ICT is empty without you https://t.co/tHEvQrLb7f — ｓｕｎｆｌｏｗｅｒ (@superb_fan7) November 10, 2022

'Indian Team Without MSD'

Indian team without msd https://t.co/qoH9BSCDKo — Emiway's Grave (@notfornormies_) November 10, 2022

Heartbreak:

